All Titans

Titans WR Among Top Training Camp Players to Watch

The Tennessee Titans hope a wide receiver of theirs has a great training camp.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami wideout Xavier Restrepo (WO37) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami wideout Xavier Restrepo (WO37) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans selected two wide receivers during the NFL Draft to help No. 1 overall pick and quarterback of the future Cam Ward.

Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor could emerge as top targets for Ward, but another player could enter the fray for the Titans as a key piece fighting for a spot on the roster.

Team reporter Jim Wyatt identified undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo as a player to watch going into training camp later this month.

"A lot of guys are worth keeping an eye on in this group, and some notable names could be on the outside looking in even if the team keeps seven receivers on the final 53," Wyatt wrote.

"Restrepo, Ward's teammate at the University of Miami, will be fun to watch in camp because he's a fierce competitor who has looked comfortable early. I charted all five open practices, and Restrepo's 11 catches led all the receivers. Restrepo seemed to be in the right spot, and he got open and made catches. If he's able to build on that momentum, he could end up being a tough guy to cut."

Restrepo's familiarity and chemistry with Ward should give him an edge over some of the other receivers fighting for a roster spot, so he has to take advantage of that.

If Restrepo can continue to play like he did in the first part of the offseason, he could make the coaching staff and front office's jobs very difficult as the roster narrows down to 53 players.

Restrepo isn't expected to make the team as an undrafted free agent, but there is reason to believe he can defy the odds and be part of the Titans this season.

Restrepo will report to training camp on July 22.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News