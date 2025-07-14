Titans WR Among Top Training Camp Players to Watch
The Tennessee Titans selected two wide receivers during the NFL Draft to help No. 1 overall pick and quarterback of the future Cam Ward.
Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor could emerge as top targets for Ward, but another player could enter the fray for the Titans as a key piece fighting for a spot on the roster.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt identified undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo as a player to watch going into training camp later this month.
"A lot of guys are worth keeping an eye on in this group, and some notable names could be on the outside looking in even if the team keeps seven receivers on the final 53," Wyatt wrote.
"Restrepo, Ward's teammate at the University of Miami, will be fun to watch in camp because he's a fierce competitor who has looked comfortable early. I charted all five open practices, and Restrepo's 11 catches led all the receivers. Restrepo seemed to be in the right spot, and he got open and made catches. If he's able to build on that momentum, he could end up being a tough guy to cut."
Restrepo's familiarity and chemistry with Ward should give him an edge over some of the other receivers fighting for a roster spot, so he has to take advantage of that.
If Restrepo can continue to play like he did in the first part of the offseason, he could make the coaching staff and front office's jobs very difficult as the roster narrows down to 53 players.
Restrepo isn't expected to make the team as an undrafted free agent, but there is reason to believe he can defy the odds and be part of the Titans this season.
Restrepo will report to training camp on July 22.
