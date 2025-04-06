Titans Urged to Sign Former Browns First-Round OT
The Tennessee Titans have added multiple stars via free agency this offseason. Specifically, Tennessee has added to its offensive line by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore to a four-year, $82 million deal and All-Pro guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal worth $9 million.
Even with the big additions they've already made, the Titans are urged to continue adding to their front five, as Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says they should sign former Cleveland Browns tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.
"It appears more likely than not that the Tennessee Titans will use the first overall pick in this month's draft on Miami quarterback Cam Ward," Knox writes. "Protecting its new franchise quarterback should be Tennessee's top priority. To that end, the Titans inked Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $82 million deal in free agency. While Moore should immediately slot in at left tackle, Tennessee could stand to throw another proverbial dart at the position. Jedrick Wills Jr. never became a reliable left tackle for the Cleveland Browns, and he battled knee injuries over the past two seasons. However, he's still a 25-year-old former first-round pick who has played under Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan."
Wills was drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns in 2020 out of Alabama. He started right away, but he suffered a knee injury in 2023 that hampered both the rest of that season and 2024. Over the last two campaigns, he's appeared in just 13 games in large part due to the knee injury.
Wills is a better pass blocker than run blocker and could be a good addition at right tackle. At worst, he's worth taking a swing on to see if there is anything there. Should it work out, then they have a starting capable right tackle.
