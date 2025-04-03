Analyst: Titans Should Take Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are three weeks away from officially making their decision with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Among the top options for the No. 1 overall pick is Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is emerging as the best player available in the draft this year.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter explained why the Titans should take Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
"New general manager Mike Borgonzi and second-year head coach Brian Callahan were not in the building when the Titans moved up for quarterback Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 draft. Ward's maturity, whip-like delivery and strong accuracy from the pocket and playmaking ability could endear him to the team's current administration and make him the first overall pick," Reuter writes.
Ward, who turns 23 next month, made 57 starts across five seasons in college football at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami, so that will have him well-prepared for when he takes the field in the NFL. That's where the maturity will come from.
He's seen a lot of football over his collegiate career, which makes him an intriguing prospect to take, especially as a quarterback. Ward's collegiate trajectory is somewhat reminiscent of Jayden Daniels, who also had 50+ starts across five seasons with multiple schools.
Daniels' transition into the NFL appeared to be a lot smoother because of his experience in college, and the Titans should look to bank on that as Ward makes his way into the pros.
The Titans will look to take Ward and complete the rest of their new crop of rookies when they head to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin for the 2025 NFL Draft, which is set to take place from April 24-26.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!