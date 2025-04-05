Three Draft-Day Trades the Titans Should Make
All eyes will be on the Tennessee Titans for the next several weeks until they are on the clock with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And while it feels written in pen that they are drafting Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the picks the Titans make aren't the only moves that can be done.
Tennessee could set its sights on trading for proven stars to help build their roster, and these players should be on its radar.
WR Romeo Doubs
The pecking order of the Green Bay Packers receiving corps became more evident in 2024. Jayden Reed is the No. 1 wide receiver in the offense, with Christian Watson being the deep threat when healthy.
If the Titans set their sights on Watson, that would be perfectly acceptable as well, but Doubs provides more as a route runner and is a good deep ball tracker in his own right. Giving Ward a good pair of wide receivers in Calvin Ridley and Doubs would do him well.
TE Dallas Goedert
Goedert's name is floating around the rumor mill as someone who could be moved before the 2025 season begins. Getting a good run-blocker who is also a reliable receiver in exchange for what would likely be a Day Three pick is good value, and again would help out Ward. You can never have enough weapons, especially with a young quarterback trying to find his footing.
WR Tyreek Hill
The same way the Miami Dolphins helped their young, struggling quarterback by acquiring Hill, the Titans could do it to help their rookie quarterback.
Hill has hinted on multiple occasions that he wants out of Miami. Whether it be directly after the 2024 season finale or in a series of posts on X, Hill has made it evident that he would like to be traded out of Miami - its loss is Tennessee's gain if it can pull it off.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!