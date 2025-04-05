Titans Make Surprising Decision on Shedeur Sanders
It seems like the Tennessee Titans have seen enough from Shedeur Sanders during their pre-draft scouting process.
According to insider Jim Wyatt, the Titans have reportedly canceled their private workout with Sanders in the weeks ahead of the draft. It comes just one day after the Colorado quarterback showed out with an impressive Pro Day, as Tennessee now has all the information needed on the top signal-caller prospect.
However, it could be a breadcrumb as to who the Titans may ultimately be focusing on with their number-one selection: Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Ward has continued to gain traction as this year's top signal caller and the most likely quarterback to be first off the board, and it'd be a bit of a surprise at this point if that status were to change. Perhaps the Titans liked what they saw from Sanders at Friday's Pro Day, but if Ward is inevitably going to be the selection, there's no need to bring him in for another private workout.
Sanders does have an appealing resume to bank on to make him worth a look for that top spot. He's coming off a nice season at Colorado, where he collected 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions on a nation-leading 74.0% completion rate. Still, Ward may have the edge in terms of his ceiling as an NFL draft prospect, leading to the Titans to give him the nod at number-one.
If the Titans do pass on Sanders, it does raise an interesting question about where exactly he could fall once draft time hits. Many have seen him finding his way into the top five of this year's class, and with a compelling Pro Day in the books, perhaps that's now almost certain to transpire, but time will tell how this year's unpredictable class will fall.
The Titans will be able to find the answers to their draft questions once the events kick off on Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!