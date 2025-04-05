Titans GM Offers Update on No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans are less than three weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and they are still figuring out what to do with the No. 1 overall pick.
While Miami quarterback Cam Ward has been tabbed as the likely top selection, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi says that nothing is set in stone yet.
"We're still going through the process," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We've always said we wanted to go through the entire process before we made any decision with the No.1 pick. At the same time, we will still listen to teams. But, at some point, we have to make a decision here, on if we're going to stay at the pick, or possibly trade it.
"We're getting closer to some decisions, and the draft. We are getting closer to the finish line."
The Titans are keeping their cards close to their chest as they still have a long way to go towards making the pick. They need to (at least publicly) keep their options open in case a better offer for the pick than what they have previously gotten materializes.
The longer the Titans keep the pick, the less likely it is that the team will deviate from choosing Ward, but if that interest grows, it could help them acquire more assets in a potential trade down scenario.
There aren't many potential suitors for the No. 1 pick because teams in the top 10 have already got their quarterbacks handled for the upcoming season. The New Orleans Saints, who pick at No. 9, might be the likeliest team to make a trade, but it would cost them a lot to move up, and they are paying Derek Carr for two more seasons.
