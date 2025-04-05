Titans Impressed With Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter at Pro Day
The Tennessee Titans' brass was in attendance for the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day to watch star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter work through drills ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place later this month.
The Titans still have control of the board with the No. 1 overall pick. And though the team has potentially already made its mind up on taking Miami's Cam Ward with the top selection, there's no denying that the Titans left Colorado thoroughly impressed with both Hunter and Sanders.
"Shedeur threw the ball well, and we got to see him out there with Travis," Borgonzi said, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt. "And Travis, everything you see on film -- he is one of the twitchiest athletes I've ever seen. He's impressive. It was good to see Shedeur go through the whole workout, and the two-minute drill after. It just confirms a lot of stuff you saw on tape -- he can drive the deep ball, you saw that here today. So it was a really good workout."
Sanders has already gotten very familiar with Tennessee during the draft process. After his impressive Pro Day, many fans feel he could be deserving of being the No. 1 pick. However, it doesn't appear that the Titans will be swayed away from Ward that easily. Regardless, Sanders remains positive throughout it all.
"I feel on the visit, everything was pretty good," Sanders said of his Top 30 visit with the Titans, per Wyatt. "Everything was fun, everything was good. They got to know me, and I got to know them well. I am comfortable in any situation."
The Titans will no longer hold a private workout with Sanders, but that's not necessarily indicative of how they view him as a prospect.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins April 24 in Green Bay.
