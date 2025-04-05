Deion Sanders Meets With Titans at Colorado Pro Day
The Tennessee Titans were in attendance at the Colorado Buffaloes' Pro Day to watch Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, but that didn't stop them from meeting up for a quick private chat with celebrity head coach Deion Sanders.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, President of Football Operations Chad Brinker and Titans vice president Reggie McKenzie were all seen shaking hands and talking with Coach Prime prior to the Pro Day festivities beginning.
Take a look at the video, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt:
Sanders also met with the media before Pro Day and emphasized that Shedeur and Hunter should be the first two picks in the draft.
"I think we have the most qualified guys in the draft," Sanders said, per Wyatt. "They are not a risk. Shedeur has been doing it year after year after year after year. Shedeur has led college football in this, this, this and this. And Travis, ain't nobody like Travis. So the surest bets in this draft – and I'm not a betting man, I'm a Godly man – are those two young men. And, I didn't stutter or stammer when I said that, did I?"
Unless the Titans get a "Godfather offer," it's likely they will pick Ward. According to ESPN's Field Yates, that's what it would reportedly take for Tennessee to move down. If this happens, the new team at No. 1 would have the option to select Hunter or Sanders.
"Absent a "Godfather"-style trade offer — one the Titans cannot refuse — I fully expect Tennessee to take Ward and build this franchise around him," Yates wrote. "He had an incredible 2024 season in which he led the FBS in passing touchdowns with 39, and he's the best innovator in the quarterback class when the play breaks down. While this group of quarterbacks does not stack up to last year's elite class, the majority of evaluators I've spoken with view Ward as the clear-cut top signal-caller and worthy of the first pick."
The 2025 NFL Draft begins April 24 in Green Bay.
