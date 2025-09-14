SI

T.J. Watt Loves the Profane Thing Aaron Rodgers Does to Steelers Defense in Practice

Ryan Phillips

Aaron Rodgers has already endeared himself to his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.
On Sunday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that the 41-year-old quarterback already had a ton of backers in the Steelers' locker room, including defensive star T.J. Watt. In fact, Watt surprisingly loves one thing Rodgers does to the defense.

Wolfe reported Watt said, "My favorite part of Rodgers is the trash talk. In practice, he'll flip us off after a great play."

Watt clearly likes the competitive spirit Rodgers has brought to the team, and his Week 1 performance will only serve to connect him more closely to his teammates.

During Pittsburgh's opener against the New York Jets, Rodgers completed 22-of-30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns. He also spread those touchdowns around to four different receivers and hit seven different players with passes during the game.

We'll see if he can keep that momentum up in Week 2.

