T.J. Watt Absolutely Leveled Derrick Henry, and NFL Fans Were Rightfully in Awe
Baltimore may want to block him next time.
T.J. Watt blew up Derrick Henry early in the third quarter as the Steelers battled the Ravens for AFC North supremacy. Watt swung right around Baltimore's offensive line to get to Henry immediately after Lamar Jackson handed off the ball.
It's not often you see Henry, the 247-pound workhorse running back, get blown up like that. If it was going to be anyone, though, Watt was the most likely candidate. The tackle brought the Ravens from a second-and-short opportunity to third down and six. Jackson made up for it with an eight-yard pass to Mark Andrews and a first down on the next play.
Fans were quick to praise Watt for the amazing play and the rare sight of Henry getting lit up.
Baltimore may want to block that guy next time.
