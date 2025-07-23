SI

T.J. Watt Shares Pumped-Up Message for Steelers Fans After Making Extension Official

Pen has been put to paper.

Brigid Kennedy

Watt agreed to a three-year, $123 extension last week.
Watt agreed to a three-year, $123 extension last week. / Pittsburgh Steelers / X / Screensho
In this story:

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is ready for another season of fun.

He practically said as much after making his contract extension official on Tuesday afternoon, when he also shared a fired-up message for fans of the Black and Gold.

"What's up, Steeler Nation? I am excited to officially be signed to an extension. So excited to see you guys in Latrobe [for training camp] tomorrow. Here we go, it's going to be a special year."

Watch that below:

After months of speculation, the Steelers and Watt agreed to a three-year, $123 million extension last week, eking out a deal just before the start of training camp on Wednesday. And for Pittsburghers, that's excellent news—they can all now breathe a sigh of relief knowing this guy will almost definitely retire in Black and Gold.

Here We Go, indeed.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL