T.J. Watt Shares Pumped-Up Message for Steelers Fans After Making Extension Official
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is ready for another season of fun.
He practically said as much after making his contract extension official on Tuesday afternoon, when he also shared a fired-up message for fans of the Black and Gold.
"What's up, Steeler Nation? I am excited to officially be signed to an extension. So excited to see you guys in Latrobe [for training camp] tomorrow. Here we go, it's going to be a special year."
Watch that below:
After months of speculation, the Steelers and Watt agreed to a three-year, $123 million extension last week, eking out a deal just before the start of training camp on Wednesday. And for Pittsburghers, that's excellent news—they can all now breathe a sigh of relief knowing this guy will almost definitely retire in Black and Gold.
Here We Go, indeed.