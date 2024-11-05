Todd Bowles Explains Decision Not to Go For Two Late in OT Loss to Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 4-5 on Monday night after losing a hard-fought battle in the rain against the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, 30–24.
After the game, reporters quickly asked Bowles about his decision not to go for a two-point conversion after the Buccaneers scored a touchdown to make the score 24-23 with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
"Very minor," said Bowles when asked how much thought he gave toward going for two. "We wanted to get to overtime. With the wet conditions on the field we felt we needed to get to overtime. We had our shots, we lost the game."
When asked if analytics played a role in his decision not to keep the offense on the field, Bowles indicated it did not.
It's certainly an interesting excuse from Bowles, considering the Buccaneers had just driven down the field for a touchdown on that very same wet field. Going for two would have given Tampa Bay a 25–24 lead, but Bowles opted to deploy the kicking unit and go for the tie.
The Buccaneers did not get the ball back after that decision. Despite fending off a Chiefs drive in regulation, Kansas City won the overtime coin toss and scored a game-winning touchdown on the first drive of the extra period.