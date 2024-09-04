Todd Bowles Had Reporters Howling With Fired-Up Answer About Week 1
The NFL season is just one day away from making its return and the excitement among players and fanbases is almost palpable, whether the latter's interest is simply for the sake of fanhood or motivated by the allure of fantasy football.
But what about the coaches?
Well, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles left no doubts as to the answer to that question while speaking to the media on Wednesday ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup at home against the Washington Commanders.
Bowles was asked how a stoic coach like him feels on the opening day of the season. The normally-impassive Bowles surprised—and greatly amused reporters—when he pounded both fists on the podium while loudly and animatedly exclaiming, "It's exciting!"
He's just like all of us! After several seconds of laughter from both Bowles and the reporters in the room, the Buccaneers coach collected himself and attempted to give a straight answer to the reporter's question before he succumbed to hysterics once again.
Too funny.