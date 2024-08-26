SI

75 Best Fantasy Football Team Names for 2024

Jennifer Piacenti

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) takes the field against the Green Bay Packers for the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No matter how your season goes, you can guarantee a win with your fantasy football team name. Have some fun, and be creative!

Whether you go with intimidation (Natural Born Kylers), a classic musical reference (Here’s to you, Bijan Robinson), a movie title (Better Call Hall), or a nod to pop culture (Shake it Goff), you can’t go wrong. Whatever you do, don’t let your team name be generic, aka: “Jen’s Team.”

Instead, In one league, I call my team “867-5309."

Made you sing it, didn’t I? Now that you’ve got my number, don’t forget the trash talk!

Of course, a good team name isn't the only thing you need, so you'll also want to check out some of the highlights from our 2024 Sports Illustrated fantasy football draft kit: top-200 player rankings, rookie sleepers to target and late-round running backs you need to target.

Now here are 75 of the best team name ideas to get you started:

  1. We Are Never, Ever Getting Dak Together
  2. Just the Tua Us
  3. I got a fast Carr
  4. Brat Runner
  5. Here’s to you, Bijan Robinson
  6. All you Need is Love
  7. Got A Long List of Flex Runners
  8. Taylor/Swift
  9. I Can Make the Bench Guys Good For a Weekend
  10. I’ve Got That Kelce Play Scheme Until The Bye
  11. My Boy Friend’s Dak
  12. The Sweet Dell of Success
  13. Hanging with Mahomey
  14. Hooked on A Thielen
  15. Moss Babe.
  16. Hey Dude, Where’s Lamar?
  17. I’m Blinded by J Wright
  18. I Can’t Sleep Until Chubb Gets a Touch
  19. Bryce Squad
  20. Forever Young
  21. Run CMC
  22. I don’t know about you, but I’m starting 22 (Derrick Henry or Rashid Shaheed)
  23. Mayfield of Dreams
  24. Pitts and Pass
  25. What the Hock?
  26. Hit me Caleb, One Moore Time
  27. Cold as Bryce
  28. Stroud and Proud
  29. Above and Bijan
  30. London Calling
  31. Baby Got Dak
  32. Cheers, Ladd!
  33. Justin Time
  34. Hide and Zeke
  35. What a Mighty Good Lamb
  36. Purdy in the USA
  37. Ford Tough
  38. Love the Drake
  39. Come what Maye
  40. Won’t you Be My Nabors?
  41. All About that Chase
  42. Rodgers That
  43. Me and Mr Jones
  44. Let James Cook
  45. Hock Tua
  46. My Cup Of Tee
  47. Brock full of Guts
  48. 19/89 (Deebo Samuel/Brock Bowers)
  49. Almost Jameis
  50. Hurts So Good
  51. Beg, Burrow, or Steal
  52. WWJD - What Would Josh Do?
  53. 24 Garrett Magic
  54. Ain’t No Other Lamb But You
  55. Give Breece a Chance
  56. Magic Gus
  57. Good Will Punting
  58. Silence of the Lamb
  59. Here Comes the Sun God
  60. Mostert Valuable Player
  61. We’re not Worthy
  62. All Throws Lead to Rome
  63. Nacua Matata
  64. It’s Just a Kittle Crush
  65. Better Call Hall
  66. Sure Win Williams
  67. Jordan Love Story
  68. Who’s Afraid of Little Cee Dee?
  69. You Belong with Tee
  70. I’ve got a Tank/Chase, Baby
  71. Zeke Now (Jonathan Taylor’s version)
  72. Getaway Carr
  73. Running it Back to December
  74. Last Great Fantasy Dynasty
  75. Nico Suave
Published
