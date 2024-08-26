75 Best Fantasy Football Team Names for 2024
No matter how your season goes, you can guarantee a win with your fantasy football team name. Have some fun, and be creative!
Whether you go with intimidation (Natural Born Kylers), a classic musical reference (Here’s to you, Bijan Robinson), a movie title (Better Call Hall), or a nod to pop culture (Shake it Goff), you can’t go wrong. Whatever you do, don’t let your team name be generic, aka: “Jen’s Team.”
Instead, In one league, I call my team “867-5309."
Made you sing it, didn’t I? Now that you’ve got my number, don’t forget the trash talk!
Of course, a good team name isn't the only thing you need, so you'll also want to check out some of the highlights from our 2024 Sports Illustrated fantasy football draft kit: top-200 player rankings, rookie sleepers to target and late-round running backs you need to target.
Now here are 75 of the best team name ideas to get you started:
- We Are Never, Ever Getting Dak Together
- Just the Tua Us
- I got a fast Carr
- Brat Runner
- Here’s to you, Bijan Robinson
- All you Need is Love
- Got A Long List of Flex Runners
- Taylor/Swift
- I Can Make the Bench Guys Good For a Weekend
- I’ve Got That Kelce Play Scheme Until The Bye
- My Boy Friend’s Dak
- The Sweet Dell of Success
- Hanging with Mahomey
- Hooked on A Thielen
- Moss Babe.
- Hey Dude, Where’s Lamar?
- I’m Blinded by J Wright
- I Can’t Sleep Until Chubb Gets a Touch
- Bryce Squad
- Forever Young
- Run CMC
- I don’t know about you, but I’m starting 22 (Derrick Henry or Rashid Shaheed)
- Mayfield of Dreams
- Pitts and Pass
- What the Hock?
- Hit me Caleb, One Moore Time
- Cold as Bryce
- Stroud and Proud
- Above and Bijan
- London Calling
- Baby Got Dak
- Cheers, Ladd!
- Justin Time
- Hide and Zeke
- What a Mighty Good Lamb
- Purdy in the USA
- Ford Tough
- Love the Drake
- Come what Maye
- Won’t you Be My Nabors?
- All About that Chase
- Rodgers That
- Me and Mr Jones
- Let James Cook
- Hock Tua
- My Cup Of Tee
- Brock full of Guts
- 19/89 (Deebo Samuel/Brock Bowers)
- Almost Jameis
- Hurts So Good
- Beg, Burrow, or Steal
- WWJD - What Would Josh Do?
- 24 Garrett Magic
- Ain’t No Other Lamb But You
- Give Breece a Chance
- Magic Gus
- Good Will Punting
- Silence of the Lamb
- Here Comes the Sun God
- Mostert Valuable Player
- We’re not Worthy
- All Throws Lead to Rome
- Nacua Matata
- It’s Just a Kittle Crush
- Better Call Hall
- Sure Win Williams
- Jordan Love Story
- Who’s Afraid of Little Cee Dee?
- You Belong with Tee
- I’ve got a Tank/Chase, Baby
- Zeke Now (Jonathan Taylor’s version)
- Getaway Carr
- Running it Back to December
- Last Great Fantasy Dynasty
- Nico Suave