Tom Brady Stars in Ad With Super Bowl Nemesis Nick Foles During Chiefs-Eagles
There may never be another Super Bowl quite like Super Bowl LII.
Presaging the NFL's late-2010s scoring explosion, the consensus greatest quarterback of all time and a backup on his third franchise went blow-for-blow for 60 minutes. In the end, Nick Foles's Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious 41–33 over Tom Brady's New England Patriots.
It was incredible theatre, but a sore spot for Brady in an otherwise masterful late career. Now, however, he and Foles can laugh about their epic clash.
The two quarterbacks starred in an ad for Boston-based sportswear company Nobull made ahead of Super Bowl LIX Sunday between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs (Brady is the company's second-largest shareholder).
In the ad, Brady video calls with the winner of a company contest—only to find out that the winner is Foles's nephew. The nephew tells Brady he used a special play learned from Foles to win a championship.
"You know the play," Foles tells Brady. "The one I caught and you didn't. The Philly Special."
"Luck is a very real thing," Brady tells Foles's nephew in response. "Just ask your uncle."
"I think we're cool, right?" Foles deadpans.
It appears retirement has been good to both players.