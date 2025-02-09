SI

Tom Brady Stars in Ad With Super Bowl Nemesis Nick Foles During Chiefs-Eagles

The Super Bowl LII quarterbacks had some fun with their memorable clash.

There may never be another Super Bowl quite like Super Bowl LII.

Presaging the NFL's late-2010s scoring explosion, the consensus greatest quarterback of all time and a backup on his third franchise went blow-for-blow for 60 minutes. In the end, Nick Foles's Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious 41–33 over Tom Brady's New England Patriots.

It was incredible theatre, but a sore spot for Brady in an otherwise masterful late career. Now, however, he and Foles can laugh about their epic clash.

The two quarterbacks starred in an ad for Boston-based sportswear company Nobull made ahead of Super Bowl LIX Sunday between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs (Brady is the company's second-largest shareholder).

In the ad, Brady video calls with the winner of a company contest—only to find out that the winner is Foles's nephew. The nephew tells Brady he used a special play learned from Foles to win a championship.

"You know the play," Foles tells Brady. "The one I caught and you didn't. The Philly Special."

"Luck is a very real thing," Brady tells Foles's nephew in response. "Just ask your uncle."

"I think we're cool, right?" Foles deadpans.

It appears retirement has been good to both players.

