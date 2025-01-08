Raiders Request to Interview Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn
The Las Vegas Raiders have put in an official request to interview both the Detroit Lions' offensive and defensive coordinators.
This week, both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn will begin conducting virtual interviews with teams seeking a new head man to lead their organization.
Las Vegas made the decision to part ways with Antonio Pierce after a disappointing 4-13 season.
Players and coaches have expressed a significant amount of respect and praise for the coordinators on the Lions coaching staff.
Glenn is among the most popular members of the coaching staff.
More: Jared Goff Reacts to Ben Johnson Interviewing for Other Coaching Jobs
Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone told Sports Illustrated after defeating the Vikings, “It’s just his leadership. Obviously, he’s smart. Situationally, he knows every situation better than anyone I’ve ever been around. He knows when to call it, how to call it, and he calls it around our personnel. But at the same time, his leadership, he’s getting guys going, keeping guys accountable, but uplifting them at the same time. I’m excited to see him be a head coach.”
Dan Campbell indicated at his Tuesday media session it would be ridiculous if Glenn did not earn an opportunity to become a head coach during this hiring cycle.
“Aaron Glenn is as good a coach as you’re going to find, he’s an even better human being,” Campbell explained. “Look, if nobody wants him, I’ll take him again. I can tell you that right now. The thought of going through another cycle and he’s not somebody’s head coach is ridiculous. I mean this guy is as good as they come, and he can do it all. He understands how to manage a game, he understands offense, defense, special teams, he knows how to communicate, he understands discipline of players and he’s motivating, he’s inspiring. Anyway, I don’t want to lose him, but I also root for the guy because I just think he’s a hell of a coach.”
According to those with knowledge of the situation, Glenn will interview with the Jets on Thursday, tomorrow, the Saints on Friday and the Bears on Saturday.