Tom Brady, Mike Pereira Call Out Brutal Early Pass Interference Call in Super Bowl
It didn't take long for there to be a controversial call which favored the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. On the opening drive of the game, the Eagles were flagged for offensive pass interference which overturned a big A.J. Brown reception deep into Chiefs' territory.
Brown was covered by Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie, who fell to the ground while hand-fighting with Brown. Flags were thrown, much to the dismay of fans in attendance. Fox announcer Tom Brady and rules analyst Mike Pereira didn't agree with the decision from officials either, and they made their thoughts on the call abundantly clear.
"Don't like that one bit. This is too critical of a game. The hand-fighting is going on downfield," said Brady, who then asked for the opinion of Pereira.
"Certainly, I agree... That's one that did not need to be called," said Pereira.
"I always thought in these games you let the players play. It should be decided on the field. Don’t like that call to start the game," Brady added.
The penalty erased what would've been a 32-yard gain for the Eagles, wiping away an early trip to the red zone and forcing Philadelphia to bring out the punt unit.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was visibly upset over the call as well.