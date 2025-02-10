NFL Fans Irate After Chiefs Benefit From Another Soft Penalty to Start Super Bowl
It didn't take long for the referees to become part of the story at Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
On fourth-and-2 from the 50-yard-line, the Eagles dialed up a deep shot, with Jalen Hurts hitting A.J. Brown in stride down the sideline for what should have been an 18-yard gain to put Philadelphia in Chiefs territory.
And then the flags came.
Brown was called for offensive pass interference for what appeared to be light contact with Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie. The controversial call drew the ire of Fox's Tom Brady and Mike Pereira, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, as well as legions of fans in the Caesars Superdome and watching at home.
The notion that the Chiefs are the regular beneficiaries from regular refereeing miscuses has been a major storyline throughout the NFL season, and one the franchise and the league have taken lengths to push back on.
It certainly doesn't help when the first big call of the Super Bowl is as questionable as this.
And as has become tradition, Lasik.com is offering a helping hand.
Philadelphia had more luck on its second drive. After forcing a Chiefs punt, the Eagles have the ball deep in Kansas City territory.