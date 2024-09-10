Tom Brady to Auction His Own Autographed Rookie Card Worth More than $160K
Tom Brady is letting go of a piece of history.
Brady is set to release one of his rookie cards from 2000 from his personal collection. The card is from Upper Deck's SP Authentic collection and is autographed. Sotheby's will conduct the auction and is expected to fetch between $160,000 and $180,000.
The listing says the following:
Every hero has their origin, and this is where the NFL’s greatest began his journey.
A seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and 3-time NFL MVP Tom Brady has, through his greatness, generated a number of historic artifacts and moments. When it comes to collecting Brady rookie cards, SP Authentic is considered to be amongst the most strongly desired.
The card commemorates Brady’s rookie season after being selected 199th overall by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. Though only seeing the field for a handful of snaps his rookie year, Brady was thrust into the starting job in 2001, where he led the Patriots to their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history over the St. Louis Rams.
The listing adds that this card is important because so few were printed after the New England Patriots selected Brady with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. It also has Brady pictured in a practice jersey instead of his real uniform.
The auction is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 24.