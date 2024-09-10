SI

Tom Brady to Auction His Own Autographed Rookie Card Worth More than $160K

Ryan Phillips

Brady is set to auction a rare autographed rookie card.
Brady is set to auction a rare autographed rookie card. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Tom Brady is letting go of a piece of history.

Brady is set to release one of his rookie cards from 2000 from his personal collection. The card is from Upper Deck's SP Authentic collection and is autographed. Sotheby's will conduct the auction and is expected to fetch between $160,000 and $180,000.

The listing says the following:

Every hero has their origin, and this is where the NFL’s greatest began his journey.

A seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and 3-time NFL MVP Tom Brady has, through his greatness, generated a number of historic artifacts and moments. When it comes to collecting Brady rookie cards, SP Authentic is considered to be amongst the most strongly desired.

The card commemorates Brady’s rookie season after being selected 199th overall by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. Though only seeing the field for a handful of snaps his rookie year, Brady was thrust into the starting job in 2001, where he led the Patriots to their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history over the St. Louis Rams.

The listing adds that this card is important because so few were printed after the New England Patriots selected Brady with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. It also has Brady pictured in a practice jersey instead of his real uniform.

The auction is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 24.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL