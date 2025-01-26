Tom Brady Called Out by NFL Fans Over Comments About Refs in Commanders-Eagles
The NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders has had a few controversial calls from officials, and the internet is roasting FOX broadcaster Tom Brady for his take on the matter.
After appearing to flip-flop on air as to his view of the game's officiating, Brady said he'd rather see the game decided by the players on the field rather than the refs.
"I do like the ability in the playoffs, I always felt this as a player, let the players play," he said. "Let them go out there, be physical. I'm not saying with something egregious, but I don't love seeing the refs factor into too many games. I want to see the players on the field get the decision in why they advance or not."
It's not a controversial take in and of itself, but social media is roasting him for it, specifically because he was the one who said it.
Take a look at that reaction below;
The irony was too much.