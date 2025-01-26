SI

NFL World Clashes Over Saquon Barkley Roughing Penalty That Led to Eagles TD

Opinions were split on the flag thrown for a late hit on the superstar running back.

Liam McKeone

Saquon Barkley gets hit late
Saquon Barkley gets hit late / NFL on FO
In this story:

Saquon Barkley was all over the place for the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders. He scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and, late in the first half, even managed to draw a penalty to give his team a huge advantage.

With Philly up 20-12, Barkley caught a pass on third-and-10 and sprinted to get the first down. However, it quickly became clear he wouldn't get there, so Barkley ran out of bounds a few yards short of the line to gain. Commanders cornerback Mike Saintrisil came flying it and hit Barkley right as he went out of bounds. The rookie was flagged for a late hit, giving the Eagles a free first-and-goal. They'd convert and score their fourth touchdown of the half shortly thereafter.

The NFL world was split on whether the controversial call was deserved. The importance of the flag couldn't be understated as it put Philly in a tremendous position to score another touchdown instead of settling for a field goal or risking it all on fourth down.

It's a huge play and one that the football world will be discussing at length if the Eagles wind up winning the game.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL