NFL World Clashes Over Saquon Barkley Roughing Penalty That Led to Eagles TD
Saquon Barkley was all over the place for the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders. He scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and, late in the first half, even managed to draw a penalty to give his team a huge advantage.
With Philly up 20-12, Barkley caught a pass on third-and-10 and sprinted to get the first down. However, it quickly became clear he wouldn't get there, so Barkley ran out of bounds a few yards short of the line to gain. Commanders cornerback Mike Saintrisil came flying it and hit Barkley right as he went out of bounds. The rookie was flagged for a late hit, giving the Eagles a free first-and-goal. They'd convert and score their fourth touchdown of the half shortly thereafter.
The NFL world was split on whether the controversial call was deserved. The importance of the flag couldn't be understated as it put Philly in a tremendous position to score another touchdown instead of settling for a field goal or risking it all on fourth down.
It's a huge play and one that the football world will be discussing at length if the Eagles wind up winning the game.