Tom Brady Called Out Refs After Chiefs DB Was Flagged for Brutal Penalty

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @AryePulliNFL
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their third straight Super Bowl on Sunday but face an uphill battle against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently up 7-0 early in the game.

The highly anticipated Super Bowl matchup already saw some controversy unfold when the Eagles were penalized on a soft pass interference call on their very first offensive drive. Brady didn't like that early call.

Later in the first quarter, the refs appeared to give the Eagles what felt like a make-up whistle and called an unnecessary roughness penalty on Chiefs corner Trent McDuffie. Philly would go on to score their first touchdown several plays later.

Fox announcer Tom Brady made clear that he wasn't a fan of the ref's call on McDuffie:

"I don't like that one, either," Brady said. "You throw the ball high in the defense and he barely gets hit in the face. I just always feel like these big games come down to one or two calls... Look, I was on the end of the Tuck Rule and I was glad Twitter wasn't around then."

Just one quarter in, controversy is already a-brewing. Sadly, fans may reasonably expect more calls to shape the outcome of this game.

KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

