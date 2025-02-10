Tom Brady Called Out Refs After Chiefs DB Was Flagged for Brutal Penalty
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their third straight Super Bowl on Sunday but face an uphill battle against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently up 7-0 early in the game.
The highly anticipated Super Bowl matchup already saw some controversy unfold when the Eagles were penalized on a soft pass interference call on their very first offensive drive. Brady didn't like that early call.
Later in the first quarter, the refs appeared to give the Eagles what felt like a make-up whistle and called an unnecessary roughness penalty on Chiefs corner Trent McDuffie. Philly would go on to score their first touchdown several plays later.
Fox announcer Tom Brady made clear that he wasn't a fan of the ref's call on McDuffie:
"I don't like that one, either," Brady said. "You throw the ball high in the defense and he barely gets hit in the face. I just always feel like these big games come down to one or two calls... Look, I was on the end of the Tuck Rule and I was glad Twitter wasn't around then."
Just one quarter in, controversy is already a-brewing. Sadly, fans may reasonably expect more calls to shape the outcome of this game.