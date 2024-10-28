Tom Brady Had Corny Line on Josh Allen’s Quarterback Style During Bills’ Win
The Buffalo Bills took care of business against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a 31-10 win that showed quarterback Josh Allen in prime midseason form.
In a nervy road matchup at Lumen Field, Allen completed 24-of-34 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns and added 25 yards on the ground. He was able to extend his franchise-record streak of passes without an interception to 300, but in the second quarter Seahawks defensive back Josh Jobe ended it and picked him off for Allen’s first interception of the NFL season.
Nevertheless the Bills were firmly in control of the game from the start and cruised to their sixth win of the year, giving themselves extra legroom at the top of the AFC East. With Allen putting together another MVP-caliber campaign, FOX announcer Tom Brady made a corny analogy on the broadcast about how the Bills quarterback has improved his game this season.
“Sometimes he played like a spaz, like a grade-schooler on a sugar high, but now he’s controlled the chaos,” Brady said of Allen.
“How you communicate to everybody and integrate new players becomes a great challenge for a quarterback like Josh, who has really lit the league on fire,” Brady added. “He’s like a storm coming into town and you don’t want that storm coming into this town.”
Questionable metaphors aside, the Bills have now won three straight games and can surely feel their Super Bowl chances growing by the week. Buffalo will host the Miami Dolphins in a feisty divisional clash next Sunday.