Tom Brady Expected to Help Raiders Select Future Quarterback

The minority owner will help in the Raiders's draft strategy, owner Mark Davis said.

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely look to draft or sign a quarterback in the offseason as they've dealt with two injuries already to their current quarterbacks, Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.

Majority owner Mark Davis told reporters last week that minority owner Tom Brady would be involved in the team's draft strategy, and now it's looking like he will specifically be helping the Raiders find a new quarterback, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"He [Davis] told me Tom Brady will have a huge voice in the organization when it comes to picking the quarterback," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay. "He said he has always been seeking someone to help oversee the football division. He told me he believes Tom Brady can do that."

Brady was unanimously approved as a minority owner for the Raiders in October and holds a five percent stake in the franchise. It was thought Brady's role wouldn't be as major since he's still working for Fox as a weekly broadcaster for NFL games, but Davis expects he will make more of an impact than originally thought.

