Tom Brady and Gronk Hooked Up One Last Time Ahead of NFC Championship on FOX
Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski were all in Philadelphia on Sunday to cover the NFC championship game for FOX. Before Brady ascended to the booth to call the game with Kevin Burkhardt, he reunited with his former teammates on the sideline during the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show.
The three retired New England Patriots discussed their experiences, but eventually the rest of the FOX NFL Sunday crew joined them, leading to an charming moment of guys being dudes. First, Charles Woodson knocked a football out of Brady's hands and referenced the Tuck Rule yelling, "he fumbled again!" Woodson was the one who stripped Brady on the infamous play.
Then, Michael Strahan, who helped the New York Giants beat Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, tried to pick up the ball only for Brady to wrap his arms around him giving Gronk time to dive on the football.
At that point all bets were off. Terry Bradshaw got a hold of the football and got down to snap it to Brady. Brady started barking instructions and Gronk went out on a route. Brady fired the ball right over a cameraman's head and hit Gronk in stride out on the field.
Folks, he's still got it. And so does Gronk. While the sight might have brought a tear to the eyes of Patriots fans, you have to wonder how Raiders fans felt watching this. If there's a rule that says a quarterback can't own a team and call games for a broadcast partner, the NFL probably wouldn't enforce it, right?