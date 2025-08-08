Tom Brady Had an Incredible Reaction While Watching Patriots Reveal His Statue
Tom Brady is officially enshrined at Gillette Stadium after the Patriots revealed the new statue for the legendary quarterback on Friday evening.
The Patriots held a ceremony for the unveiling of Brady's new statue ahead of Friday night's preseason opener against the Commanders. The crowd chanted "Brady!" before the blanket was taken off the statue. Brady stood in between New England owner Robert Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft with his arms behind their backs as he watched the 12-foot bronze statue appear during the reveal.
Brady looked in disbelief with how astonishing the statue looked. And, it was probably settling in that this statue will forever be on the grounds at Gillette Stadium, a place he called home for 20 years.
Brady then walked up close to study the statue. What an incredible moment for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
This is not the first time the Patriots have honored Brady. Last summer, the team retired Brady's No. 12 jersey and inducted him into the team's Hall of Fame.