Tom Brady Had a Really Dark Line About a Grenade in 49ers-Bucs Game
This caught fans by surprise.
In this story:
Tom Brady is back in the the booth Sunday calling the San Francisco 49ers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown on FOX and it didn't take long for the seven-time Super Bowl champ to have fans buzzing over something he said while describing a play.
Brady, who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers before finishing his legendary career with the team, found an unusual way to describe a tight window that Baker Mayfield tried to throw a pass through in the first half.
“There’s four guys right there, one grenade could have killed them all," he said.
That dark turn caught NFL fans by surprise:
