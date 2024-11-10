SI

Tom Brady Had a Really Dark Line About a Grenade in 49ers-Bucs Game

This caught fans by surprise.

Andy Nesbitt

Tom Brady had NFL fans scratching their heads over this call in Sunday's 49ers-Bucs game.
Tom Brady had NFL fans scratching their heads over this call in Sunday's 49ers-Bucs game.
Tom Brady is back in the the booth Sunday calling the San Francisco 49ers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown on FOX and it didn't take long for the seven-time Super Bowl champ to have fans buzzing over something he said while describing a play.

Brady, who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers before finishing his legendary career with the team, found an unusual way to describe a tight window that Baker Mayfield tried to throw a pass through in the first half.

“There’s four guys right there, one grenade could have killed them all," he said.

That dark turn caught NFL fans by surprise:

Published
