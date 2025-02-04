Tom Brady Has No Problem With the Way Patrick Mahomes is Officiated
Tom Brady has a new YouTube video out where he reacts to some of the biggeest hits of his career. Turns out when you play high-level football for two decades, you take a lot of brutal ones. And on more than a few occassions your helmet goes flying off.
While reviewing the film Brady got to a part where he took a vicious hit on what he admits was a late slide. No flag was thrown, but the timing was perfect as The Herd with Colin Cowherd was on television discussing the way that Patrick Mahomes is officiated at the exact same moment.
This gave Brady a chance to defend Mahomes and the way he plays the game while other people with a less impressive quarterback resume may disagree.
"Pat's the best quarterback in the NFL," said Brady. "He's unbelievable. It doesn't take away from his greatness at all. He's just playing within what the rules and how they're calling them so..."
Brady will call his first Super Bowl this Sunday for FOX. Mahomes will be playing in his fifth. Brady played in ten. Just trust them.