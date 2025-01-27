ESPN’s Adam Schefter Addresses Tweet About Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Getting Calls
It’s not uncommon to see hordes of NFL fans angrily posting about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs seemingly getting a friendly whistle this postseason. Yet over the weekend, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter appeared to play into that viral narrative when he framed a tweet about NFL replay rules around Mahomes.
“For all those complaining that Patrick Mahomes gets too many calls, relief soon could be on the way,” Schefter wrote on X on Sunday.
Schefter went on to the describe how rules around quarterback slides could be changed this offseason, but his initial tweet raised a firestorm on social media for its pointed connotations about Mahomes and the refs.
Schefter defended himself on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, apologizing for getting fans riled up but adamantly stating there was “zero intent” behind the tweet.
“The facts are the facts and I presented the facts,” Schefter said. “There was zero—let me be very clear about that—zero intent behind that. I’m a little surprised that people are so offended with factual information. There was zero agenda.”
Along with his tweet about the possible NFL rule changes, Schefter shared a brief breakdown of roughing the passer and unnecessary roughness penalties the Chiefs have received during their eight-game win streak in the playoffs. The Chiefs were flagged for far fewer of those penalties (1) compared to their opponents (10).
The officiating controversy has already followed the Chiefs into the divisional round and AFC title game, and there’s a high likelihood it’ll come up again in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.
When it does, Schefter wants no part in it.
“Honestly, what the Chiefs are doing is incredible,” continued Schefter. “Who doesn’t like watching somebody do something that has never been done in the NFL ever? I’m not in that camp. I’m just telling you, when that information comes out, the news is that the NFL is going to be expanding replay assist, they’re probably going to include the quarterback slide, and here are some numbers. Sorry that offended people.”