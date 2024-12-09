Tom Brady Lost His Voice During Bills-Rams Broadcast, and NFL Fans Had Jokes
The GOAT could use a lozenge after that one.
The jury is still out on Tom Brady as an NFL broadcaster, with opinions on the GOAT-turned-FOX lead color commentator somewhat split down the middle.
What NFL fans do agree on, however, is that the 47-year-old could have used a lozenge to get him through his call of Bills vs. Rams on Sunday afternoon—as seemed to lose his voice throughout the game. You can hear it here during his call of Puka Nacua's game-sealing touchdown:
The social media reaction to his raspy, crackling voice was—naturally—priceless. Check it out:
As for the game itself—the Rams won a barn-burner, taking down Buffalo 44-42 to get to 7-6 on the season. The Bills fell to 10-3 despite six total touchdowns from quarterback Josh Allen.
