Tom Brady Makes Honest Admission on Rooting Interest in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Tom Brady will be calling his first Super Bowl on Sunday in New Orleans, and it somehow feels fitting that he’ll be the one to announce history being made if the Kansas City Chiefs clinch the coveted three-peat.
Brady, who fell short of the achievement two decades ago while playing for the New England Patriots, would have every reason not to want to see the Chiefs accomplish what he could never do.
Yet, the FOX announcer doesn’t seem to harbor any jealousy toward the AFC champs (he did, after all, beat Patrick Mahomes twice in the postseason). While Brady made clear that he didn’t—and couldn’t, given his broadcasting duties—have a preferred team in the big game, he spoke about how “happy” he would be if the Chiefs did win their third consecutive Lombardi Trophy.
“Well, I’m broadcasting the game, so I don’t really have a rooting interest per se,” Brady said on the Let’s Go! podcast. “The only thing I root for in these situations are great games. I will say if the Chiefs win, I will be very happy for them. I mean, what they’ve achieved is unmatched.”
The Patriots legend went on to describe similarities between his former team’s dynasty and that of the Chiefs.
“I think that’s cool because people always hated on us for so many years. And I didn’t understand it because all I did was like, we try to do things the right way, we try to go out there and compete for our job and win,” continued Brady. “And there’s an excellence that I appreciate about people who are doing other things at really high levels because you understand the commitment that it takes for them to do what they’re doing. And to be in this country and to not cheer for excellence is beyond me.”
Leave it to the seven-time Super Bowl champ to admire another team’s greatness.
Brady will be in the booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt for the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 watching the quarterback he metaphorically passed the torch to try to make unprecedented NFL history. And if that’s not great cinema, what is?