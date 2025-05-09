Tom Brady Names Four NFL Defenders He Was 'Afraid' to Get Hit by
Over the course of his decorated 23-year NFL career, Tom Brady threw more touchdown passes than any other quarterback in league history, won seven Super Bowls and secured three MVP awards while striking fear into opposing defenses seemingly every Sunday.
But sometimes, the opposing defenses struck fear into Brady, as even the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) didn't enjoy getting hit by certain large human beings. During a recent appearance on the podcast Impaulsive With Logan Paul, Brady was asked by Paul if there was anyone he was afraid to get hit by.
"A lot of guys," Brady said with a smile. "Ray Lewis was at the top. Ndamukong Suh—I didn't like getting hit by him. J.J. Watt wasn't very fun to get hit by. Haloti Ngata. Remember him? He was about 340 pounds, played for the Ravens. He was massive. So, yeah. That's not fun."
The likes of Lewis—a Pro Football Hall of Famer—Suh, Watt and Ngata tallied 27 Pro Bowl nominations and five Defensive Player of the Year awards. Each was considered the best, or among the best, at their respective positions at one point or another during their careers.
Even Brady, who carved up defenses to the tune of a record-89,214 passing yards in his career, didn't relish going up against these guys.