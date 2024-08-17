Tom Brady Needles Daniel Jones During Fanatics Fest Discussion With Stephen A. Smith
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has yet to begin his commentary career with Fox, but he's already making headlines for his thoughts on the NFL's current crop of quarterbacks.
During a Friday panel with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith at Fanatics Fest in Manhattan, Brady took a light swipe at New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Brady and Smith were discussing how the seven-time Super Bowl champion planned to critique quarterback play in his new role with Fox.
"Let's say Daniel Jones throws an interception," Brady said to laughter via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. He added, "I didn't mean to say it like that. I wasn't even being critical of Daniel Jones... maybe I was a little."
Jones severely regressed in 2023 from a solid 2022, throwing two touchdowns against six interceptions in six games while battling neck and knee injuries.
A crucial year for Jones and the Giants begins Sept. 8, when the team hosts the Minnesota Vikings.