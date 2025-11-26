New Report Says Tom Brady Not Happy With Raiders’ Performance This Season
Tom Brady was approved as a minority owner of the Raiders last October, which means the 2025 NFL season is his first full campaign as part of an ownership group.
It has been a pretty rough first go of it. Las Vegas has bellyflopped after overhauling key positions within the orgniazation over the summer, highlighted by hiring Pete Carroll and trading for quarterback Geno Smith. After 12 weeks the Raiders own one of the league’s worst records at 2-9. Smith has been a disaster under center; his 13 interceptions are tied for most in the NFL. Carroll has had to fire two coaches already, including the expensive Chip Kelly at offensive coordinator.
All of it has Brady feeling pretty unhappy, per a recent report. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Brady was a big advocate for the hiring of Kelly last offseason and has “shared his disappointment” in how the team has performed this year.
“I’m told minority owner Tom Brady was a big advocate of bringing in Kelly to run the offense, and he has shared with some people close to him his disappointment in the team’s overall performance,” Russini wrote on Wednesday. “His frustrations go beyond the offense, too.”
It probably doesn’t come as a shock that Brady, winner of seven Super Bowls, is not a fan of losing. Nevertheless, reports of his displeasure are notable. Brady is clearly influential within the Las Vegas buildings. He helped hire Kelly, per the report above, and Carroll acknowledged earlier in the year that the coaching staff chats with Brady about football strategy regularly, calling the former quarterback a “tremendous asset” for the organization. His word holds sway.
And if he is frustrated with the team then change may not be done with the Raiders quite yet. Kelly and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon have both gotten their pink slips. As the thread runs out on a very bad season it will be interesting to see if further ramifications from the year’s losses are felt around the roster.