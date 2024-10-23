Tom Brady Has One Complaint About Fox Sports Broadcasting Assignments So Far
Legendary quarterback-turned-analyst Tom Brady finds himself in new territory this season. Instead of lining up under center and chasing Super Bowl titles, Brady is sitting in the broadcast booth breaking down the action for Fox Sports viewers on television.
Each week, Brady and play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt pair up to announce Fox Sports' top game. And through the first seven weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the games Brady has called haven't exactly been nail-biters.
"All these games I've gone into—I've done seven games now. I've had six blowouts, essentially, and the home team has only won one game," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast this week. "I can't wait until I get a home team [playing] in a close game and there's a lot of juice in the stadium."
Brady began his broadcasting career by calling the Dallas Cowboys' first three games this season. He then called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rout of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, and the Arizona Cardinals' upset 24–23 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Week 5. The past two weeks, Brady was on the microphone as the Cowboys and 49ers were trampled by the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.
Only two games that Brady has announced have been decided by one possession. And one of those—the Cowboys' 28–25 loss to the Ravens in Week 3—wasn't as competitive as the final score alludes. Dallas trailed 28–6 before trimming the deficit to three points late in the fourth quarter and never had a chance to tie or take the lead.
Still, though, Brady insists he's still loving the new gig.
"It's been really fun to sit and watch these games from the 50-yard line," Brady said. "Although I'd much prefer to be on the field playing, because it's a lot more fun down there. ... But just watching from above and seeing how these guys are performing is pretty cool."
Brady will be back in the booth in Week 8 for the Seattle Seahawks' clash against the Buffalo Bills at Lumen Field. He's certainly hoping that game will be a wire-to-wire thriller as he works on his broadcasting craft.