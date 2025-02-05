Tom Brady Opens Up About First Year As an NFL TV Analyst
Tom Brady’s rookie season as Fox’s lead NFL analyst culminates this Sunday in New Orleans with Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Brady, who has been shielded from doing interviews throughout the season, fielded questions from media reporters on a conference call Wednesday morning and shared his thoughts on his first season in the booth.
“This is an incredible event in our country and around the world and to showcase this great game and to offer really unique insights is kind of a dream come true for me, so I’m very excited for what’s ahead,” said Brady.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion explained that inexperience behind the mic was one of his biggest challenges this season. “Understanding the challenges and the art and the science of this, you can really only do it through doing it,” he said.
“I always thought it was gonna be a challenge and has certainly been that, and a very positive challenge,” Brady said. ”Part of the experience of life is challenging yourself and getting outside your comfort zone to experience new things where it can be more of a transformational experience for you. To use your voice and your vision for a live television audience, there’s a lot of adrenaline in that. It was very different from when I played where I would see all these things, I just didn’t have to verbalize them. I knew subconsciously what to do and my body just took over because ultimately, that’s how I trained it.”
Brady also shared his mindset on making mistakes during a broadcast.
“I think the mistakes that I’ve made, and I’ve made plenty, I’ve learned from all of them,” he said. “You’re not happy they happen, but at the same time, you understand that when they do happen—and I mispronounce words or I forget a certain statistic or the preparation’s a little off in terms of my thoughts on something and I screw up the analysis—I go back and I want to get it right the next time. And without the mistakes, you don’t learn from them and apply them going forward. And I think all the mistakes I made, although I wish I didn’t make them, the fact that I can learn from them and move forward with a greater sense of awareness just allows you to improve.”
With each and every Brady broadcast getting picked apart this season, I asked the future Hall of Fame quarterback if he read any of the reviews and criticisms.
“Naturally, you hear different things on social media and such,” said Brady. ”And I have friends that will kind of give me little briefings about how it was. Again, all I’m trying to do is deliver for the fans. They’re the ones we’re trying to serve and I’m trying to elevate the game the best way I can. I tried to do that as a player by doing things the right way. I was just using my body to do that. Now I’ve gotta use and articulate through my words to do it.
Brady said he knows he’ll never please everyone out there, just like he couldn’t when he was a player.
While fans and media critics haven’t been shy about sharing their opinions, good and bad, about Brady as an analyst, the New England Patriots legend revealed that he has also gotten feedback from fellow broadcasters. He listed Tony Romo, Cris Collinsworth, Troy Aikman, Greg Olsen, Al Michaels, Dick Stockton, Jim Grazy and Jim Nantz as some of those he’s heard from.
“I’m forgetting 25 others,” Brady said. “I get the nicest messages....People watch the game and listen and send me messages, ‘Hey, this is what I think you can do a better job of.’ Those are people in the industry that I have always looked up to and respected and I always tried to be available to them in my playing career and they’ve really given back to me in so many ways.”
With Brady also being a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, there has been lots of speculation about whether he would remain at Fox. His agent recently came out and said Brady had no intentions of leaving the network. Brady himself reiterated that stance on the conference call.
“It's been an awesome journey these last 18 months and I know I got another at least nine years to go, and hopefully more.”