Tom Brady Approved As Raiders Minority Owner in Unanimous NFL Vote
Tom Brady is officially an NFL owner.
On Tuesday, NFL owners approved Brady as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders in a unanimous, 32-0 vote, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Brady will be purchasing a 5% stake in the team.
The future Hall of Famer retired after the 2022 season and has been pursuing a stake in the Raiders since shortly after he hung up his cleats.
Brady is in his first season broadcasting NFL games for Fox as part of the 10-year, $375 million contract he signed in May of 2022. Now that he's officially an owner, he'll face severe restrictions as a broadcaster. He won't be able to access team facilities, coaches, or players and won't be allowed to criticize game officials or other teams. That could make things difficult for Fox.
It will be fascinating to see how the NFL handles this unprecedented situation. One of its broadcast partners now has an owner in the booth analyzing games.