Jalen Carter: NFL Makes Discipline Decision for Eagles Star After Spitting Incident
Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter will likely face consequences for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Thursday—but not consequences so serious as to cost him time.
The NFL is not planning to suspend Carter after his action, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Jarrett Bell and Mike Freeman of USA Today.
Carter, 24, was flagged mere seconds into Philadelphia's 24–20 win over Dallas. He was disqualified for the game, and his absence became a significant storyline as the Eagles began their Super Bowl championship defense.
“It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again," Carter said after the game. "I feel bad, just for my teammates and the fans out there. It won’t happen again. I made that promise."
In 2024, Carter's game made a quantum leap, as the Georgia product was named a Pro Bowler and a second team All-Pro. Next, his Philadelphia team will play the Chiefs on Sept. 14 in a Super Bowl rematch.