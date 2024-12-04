Tom Brady Perfectly Explained Why Chiefs Are Still Dangerous This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are 11-1 despite playing some very mediocre football this year, causing many in the NFL world to theorize that the team either made a deal with sinister forces or are benefitting from special “Tayvoodoo” magic.
Amid growing doubts over the Chiefs’ ability to defend their Super Bowl title, Fox analyst Tom Brady pushed back on the narrative that Kansas City is simply winning NFL games by luck and good fortune.
“To win the close games is always the mark of a really good team, to win when you’re not playing your best football is the mark of a very good team,” Brady told Colin Cowherd on Tuesday. “I just think the Chiefs are so dangerous because if it’s a one-score game in the fourth quarter and Patrick has the ball, he’s incredible… He’s so dangerous because then he has four downs late in the game where you gotta stop him for four downs, not three.
“Patrick is going to manage the game so well, he’s going to throw to the open guy, he’s got Travis out there that is going to make the right decisions in the big moments like we’ve seen time and time again. That organization does so many things the right way, they’re going to be tough to beat in the playoffs.”
An impassioned seal of confidence from the seven-time Super Bowl champ.
It’s still admittedly been a down year for Patrick Mahomes and Co. Nine of the Chiefs’ 11 wins have been decided by one score or less, and Kansas City currently rank in the bottom third of the league in red zone scoring percentage.
Yet, given Andy Reid’s savvy coaching experience and the Chiefs’ history of eking out wins in big games, no one should be that surprised if they keep finding success this winter as they look to clinch the highly coveted three-peat.