Tom Brady Proves He Can Still Dunk a Basketball at 47
Tom Brady recently hinted that, if he wanted to, he could make an NFL comeback at the age of 47. It turns out he may be right.
A video made the rounds on social media on Thursday in which Brady, dressed in jeans, a t-shirt and a backwards cap, could be seen dunking a basketball on what appears to be a 10-foot hoop.
Brady, who turned 47 in early August, mentioned that he hadn't tried to dunk since his high school days. Three decades later, he threw down a dunk with relative ease while at Fanatics Fest in New York City.
Brady retired from the NFL two years ago, but he's clearly stayed in top shape in retirement, at least enough so that he was able to throw down the one-handed slam while wearing blue jeans. Assuming that hoop was truly standing at 10 feet, it's a truly impressive feat for the 15-time Pro Bowler.
Brady took part in various athletic challenges and competitions during Fanatics Fest, including taking some swings in the batting cage and measuring his punching strength on a punch machine. Still, the most impressive feat he accomplished was surely the slam dunk, which left everyone in disbelief.