Tom Brady Revealed How Watching Greg Olsen Helped Him Get Ready for Fox NFL Gig
Contrary to what some may believe, there is no anomosity between Greg Olsen and Tom Brady.
Even after the greatest player of all time swiped his job as Fox's lead color commentator last season, Olsen has maintained that he has no ill-will towards Brady, and continues to reiterate that while he's disappointed, they're now teammates at Fox and wants to see the future Hall of Famer succeed.
Brady recently joined Olsen as a guest on his Youth Inc. podcast to talk about their budding relationship and—among many things discussed—detailed that he actually watched some of Olsen's previous broadcasts to help fine-tune his own skills:
"When I look [at] broadcasting, I was very much a rookie this past year," he explained. "But I looked up to a lot of people that I thought, 'Man! He does a great job.' And you're, obviously, one of the greats already at such a young age ... I watched so much Greg Olsen broadcasting tape, you know, and I've just said, 'Okay what's he do that I really like? That maybe I can apply to what I'm doing in my prep...'"
Even after his playing days, Brady continues to grind the tape, apply what he learned, and beat his opponent.
Way to twist the knife, Tom.
Luckily for Olsen, he's a budding star in his own right and—whether it's at Fox or elsewhere—is bound to be back in a No. 1 booth in the near future.