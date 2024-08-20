Tom Brady Reveals His Top Five Active NFL Quarterbacks
Tom Brady and Stephen A. Smith sat down for a conversation in front of a live audience at Fanatics Fest, during which the ESPN talking head broached the topic of active NFL quarterbacks.
Brady, who has not shied away from criticizing the modern game since his retirement, was asked about his current rankings in the quarterback landscape, and what his top five at the position looks like.
Smith declared on behalf of NFL fans everywhere that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was locked into the No. 1 spot, something Brady did not disagree with. From there, he let Brady share his thoughts.
"I see Josh Allen as someone who always impresses me as a player. I see Lamar Jackson who always impresses me as a player, said Brady, ranking the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks as his No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
"Joe Burrow is really impressive the way he throws the ball... Another guy who's got a great connection with his teammates," said Brady of the Cincinnati Bengals star.
Stephen A. Smith then suggested Aaron Rodgers for the No. 5 spot, and Brady agreed with the pick.
So, there you have it. Brady listed Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Burrow and Rodgers in his current top five, though he noted that "different guys might have different moments" in which they'd potentially move into the top five, but as of now, his list has been set.