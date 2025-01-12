Tom Brady Used Funny Rhyming Line to Describe Packers’ Tush Push vs. Eagles
Tom Brady got his first taste of playoff action as an announcer during Saturday’s wild-card round matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, and the rookie in the booth isn’t doing that badly.
Brady made a few notable flubs already, such as confusing Josh Jacobs for Brandon Jacobs and accidentally hexing the Packers with an announcer’s curse, but there’s plenty of football to be played and insightful commentary to be made.
The Fox announcer at least seemed to get a few chuckles from the audience by making up a spontaneous rhyme during the Packers’ tush push attempt in the second quarter.
“Get him in there… Same push, different tush,” Brady said as the Packers got the first down.
“Wait, is that a different tush or a different push? I’m confused,” boothmate Kevin Burkhardt said.
“Well, that was a little bit of both,” Brady responded.
Is this an NFL playoff broadcast or a Dr. Seuss reading? It’s hard to tell.
The Eagles currently lead, 10-0, against the Packers at the half with both NFC teams’ postseasons on the line.