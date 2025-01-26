Tom Brady Still Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Loss to Nick Foles, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday in the NFC championship game. They will now return to the Super Bowl, marking their third trip to the big game in the last 10 years. The first of those three berths came against FOX commentator and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was reminded of his loss to the Eagles in that Super Bowl toward the end of Sunday's broadcast.
As the camera panned to that Super Bowl's MVP, Nick Foles in a suite, FOX broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt said, "Super Bowl MVP. Led to that Super Bowl win," before joking to Brady, "Who'd he play in that game? Do you know who he played in that game?"
"Nick, I don't hate you," Brady joked after. "I'm just jealous of you. You caught it, I didn't."
Brady is of course referring to Foles catching a pass from Eagles tight end Trey Burton on a one-yard touchdown in that Super Bowl, a play famously dubbed the "Philly Special." Later in that game, Brady dropped a pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola. Brady even joked in 2022 that Eagles fans always remind him of that drop in the Super Bowl.
With the Eagles now returning to the Super Bowl and Brady a part of the broadcast crew, the legendary quarterback will likely be reminded of that fateful play many times over the coming weeks.