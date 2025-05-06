Tom Brady Had Three-Word Message to Julian Edelman After Making Patriots HOF
The New England Patriots announced on Monday that they have elected former wide receiver Julian Edelman into the team’s Hall of Fame. He will be inducted this year alongside Bill Parcells, who enters the team's Hall of Fame as a contributor.
Edelman becomes the 37th inductee into the Patriots' Hall of Fame following a 12-year career with New England that spanned from 2009-2020. Edelman was a key piece to the second half of the Patriots' dynasty, helping the team win three Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl MVP after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in 2019.
Coming out of Kent State, Edelman successfully transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver with the Patriots, and by 2013, was an 1,000-yard receiver for the team. Over his career in New England, he became perhaps Tom Brady's most dependable receiver, but his legacy is defined by the way he came up clutch during important moments in the postseason, including in all three of his Super Bowl victories.
After the announcement, Brady was among the many to congratulate Edelman on his upcoming induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Brady re-posted the announcement of Edelman getting elected to his Instagram story and wrote: "Legend. Congratulations Bub" with a winking emoji.
Edelman enters the Patriots' Hall of Fame just one year after Brady was inducted in 2024. The Patriots put Brady into the team's Hall of Fame last June, and retired Brady's No. 12 jersey as well.