Super Bowl-Winning WR Julian Edelman Tapped for Patriots Hall of Fame
Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl winner Julian Edelman has been elected to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced Monday.
Edelman, who spent his entire 12-season career with the Pats, will be the 37th inductee. He was voted in by fans in his first year of eligibility, and will be joined by former coach Bill Parcells (1993-96), who was tapped as a contributor.
"Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise's history," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. "There aren't many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he finished his career with the second-most receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP.
"No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules. His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite."
Edelman, drafted out of Kent State in 2009, ranks second in Patriots history with 620 career receptions and fourth with 6,822 total receiving yards. He also ranks third in all-time NFL postseason receptions (118), behind Jerry Rice (151) and Travis Kelce (178), and third in all-time postseason receiving yards, also behind Kelce (2,078) and Rice (2,245). He was named Super Bowl LII MVP in 2019, when the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13–3.
Edelman said online on Monday that he was "honored and grateful" for the nod. The post included a video of his dad as the receiver called to share the news.
Edelman joins former quarterback Tom Brady (2024) and current Patriots head coach and ex-linebacker Mike Vrabel (2023), among other notable stars, in the team Hall of Fame. The date and time for the 2025 induction ceremony have yet to be announced.