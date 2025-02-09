Tom Brady Throws a Nostalgic Pass to Rob Gronkowski Across Bourbon Street
Tom Brady completed another Super Bowl pass to Rob Gronkowski on Sunday, but this time, the ball wasn't thrown on a field.
Fox's Brady and Gronkowski stood on balconies on Bourbon Street in New Orleans across from one another while the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback threw a pass to his longtime top receiver. Gronkowski scored five touchdowns in five Super Bowl appearances with Brady, who has a total of 10 Super Bowl appearances. Brady holds the record for his 21 Super Bowl touchdown passes.
Gronkowski easily caught the pass from Brady, causing fans around him to celebrate. The former tight end then spiked the ball on Bourbon Street. What an iconic moment that sparked some nostalgia for NFL fans, especially New England Patriots fans who got to cheer on this duo as they captured three rings with the franchise. The duo won their fourth title together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.
Fox then mixed it up by asking Brady to throw a pass to a trombone player on another balcony—another successful catch. What can't he do?
Just four years after winning his seventh and final Super Bowl ring, Brady will make new Super Bowl history by working in the broadcast booth for Fox. He's in his first year working as an NFL analyst for the network alongside Kevin Burkhardt.