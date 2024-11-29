Tom Brady Tried His First Turducken During Giants-Cowboys Game, and Fans Had Jokes
If most people know one personality trait of Fox color commentator Tom Brady—beyond his extraordinary success as a quarterback for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers—it is that he is legendarily strict about what he puts in his body.
Brady's status as a nutrition nut, however, generally takes a backseat to his status as a team player. That's how the future Hall of Famer found himself chowing down on turducken in the Fox booth Thursday during the Dallas Cowboys' 27–20 win over the New York Giants.
"That's good," Brady told play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, nodding. "That's really good."
Almost immediately, the jokes began flowing about the contrast between the turducken and the food Brady is used to consuming.
Brady was compared to Krusty the Clown.
There are presumably not a lot of turducken components to be found in Brady's day-to-day life.
It's presumably back to plant consumption on Friday...
...or, in some fan's estimations, even sooner than that.