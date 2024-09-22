Tom Brady Was Audibly Disgusted by Cowboys Prior to Late Comeback vs. Ravens
The Dallas Cowboys limped throughout all four quarters during what was an ugly showing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. The defense was dismal and the offense was even worse as Lamar Jackson and company cruised on the road at AT&T Stadium.
Things got so bad that even Tom Brady couldn't hide his disdain while on the call during Sunday's broadcast.
Brady was explaining what it would take for the Cowboys to mount a comeback while trailing 28–6 in the fourth quarter. In the middle of his sentence, however, Dallas was flagged for a false start, which quickly changed the tone of Brady's message.
"One drive, one touchdown, play with a little rhythm. Find CeeDee Lamb–oh another penalty. Oh my god," said Brady.
"Well, if you're frustrated, I'm guessing they're frustrated," Kevin Burkhardt said to Brady.
Brady's disappointed call was a perfect summary of how things went for Dallas throughout most of the game on Sunday, and you could tell from his voice that it was just as painful to watch from the booth as it was for fans at the stadium and back at home.
The team did mount a late comeback, somehow managing to claw back within three points after scoring 19 during the fourth quarter, but it was all for naught as Baltimore was able to run out the clock and shut the door on the Cowboys.