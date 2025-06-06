SI

Tom Rafferty, Longtime Cowboys Offensive Lineman, Dies at 70

Rafferty played for the Cowboys for 14 seasons.

Brigid Kennedy

Dallas Cowboys center Tom Rafferty in 1988.
Dallas Cowboys center Tom Rafferty in 1988. / George Gojkovich/Getty Images
Tom Rafferty, a longtime offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys and Super Bowl XII champion, died Thursday at the age of 70, multiple outlets confirmed Friday. The former NFL player reportedly suffered a stroke earlier this week but had been hospitalized since early May, per the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys issued a statement on Rafferty's death on Friday.

"The Dallas Cowboys mourn the passing of Tom Rafferty, who was a fixture on the Cowboys offensive line for 14 seasons. His work ethic, durability and versatility shined through as he was at the core of a line that brought Dallas a Super Bowl XII championship over the Denver Broncos," the team wrote.

"He was a shining example of being a great, trusted teammate and champion, always approaching the game and his role by doing the right thing. Among the many memorable moments of his career, one stands out, as he helped clear the way for Tony Dorsett's 99-yard run in 1983. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. He will be missed."

The Cowboys selected Rafferty out of Penn State in the fourth round of the 1977 draft. He started in the team's Super Bowl XII win against the Broncos, as well as in their Super Bowl XIII loss vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He worked in sports equipment sales after retiring from the league at the end of the 1989 season. Overall, he played 203 career games with 182 starts, the sixth-most and fourth-most in team history, respectively.

